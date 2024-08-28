Barry Tanner Named Deputy CIO at Department of the Navy

Barry Tanner is the new deputy chief information officer at the Department of the Navy , according to a LinkedIn post by the department Monday.

Prior to his appointment, Tanner spent almost four years as command operations officer at the Navy Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services. He also held the CIO and reserve component director position at the U.S. Navy Fleet Cyber Command.

Tanner served as the information professional community lead at the Navy Information Forces Reserve Command and as senior associate for more than 10 years at Booz Allen Hamilton before that. He was also a senior systems engineer at Echostone.

The executive spent 14 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He first served as commanding officer of the Office of Naval Research Reserve unit in 2001. He was then appointed special projects officer for the European region after eight years.

Tanner then joined the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command as commanding officer of unit 1020. He served in that position for two years before becoming the commanding officer of Naval Reserve Navy Information Dominance Forces Headquarters unit.

Farther back still, Tanner was the reserve program CIO at the Office of Naval Research and an instructor and division officer of the Navy.