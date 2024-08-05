Army’s FLRAA Platform Gets Milestone B Approval

The U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program will now transition to detailed aircraft design work after receiving Milestone B approval.

The Army said Friday the latest acquisition decision came after the completion of a preliminary design review in April and the Army Systems Acquisition Review Council’s meeting in June.

With Milestone B, the Army can now exercise contract options and advance the development of six prototype aircraft.

“This an important step for FLRAA and demonstrates the Army’s commitment to our highest aviation modernization priority,” said Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology.

“FLRAA will provide assault and MEDEVAC capabilities for the future Army, adding significantly increased speed, range and endurance,” added Bush, a previous Wash100 awardee.

In December 2022, Textron’s Bell subsidiary won a contract from the Army to build its V-280 Valor tiltrotor for the FLRAA program.

FLRAA seeks to provide aircrews and ground forces with reach and standoff capabilities to perform air assault missions.

The Army expects the FLRAA platform to have its initial flight in 2026, move to low-rate initial production in 2026 and begin initial fielding activity in 2030.