Army Unveils 2 Initiatives Under 500-Day AI Implementation Plan

The U.S. Army launched two initiatives under two hashtags, #BreakAI and #CounterAI, as part of its 500-day implementation plan for artificial intelligence, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

Young Bang, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said the Break AI initiative seeks to test algorithms through the government’s verification and validation and testing and evaluation processes to ensure that the AI tools are free of flaws and fully operable before they reach the warfighters.

“It’s really about as we move towards AGI [artificial general intelligence], how do we actually test something that we don’t know what the outcome or the behaviors are going to be?” stated Bang, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

He cited the need for industry’s help to advance the implementation of the Break AI initiative, particularly with building tools to evaluate its AI technologies.

The Counter AI initiative, meanwhile, focuses on defending against adversaries’ use of AI tools.

Jennifer Swanson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for data, engineering and software, said the Counter AI initiative intends to make “sure our platforms and our algorithms and our capabilities are secure from attack and from threat.”