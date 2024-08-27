Army PEO EIS Leaders Discuss Digital Transformation Initiatives

Officials from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems discussed PEO EIS’ digital transformation efforts at a four-day technology conference held in Augusta, Georgia.

During the TechNet Augusta conference, Michael Chappell, chief information officer of PEO EIS, talked about the creation of a new office, called Product Lead Innovate, that will serve as a product delivery unit across technical domains and enable PEO EIS to advance the adoption of innovative technologies in support of warfighters.

According to the CIO, DevSecOps, Neighborhood Watch and the Army Data Mesh are some of the digital transformation programs within PL Innovate’s pipeline and each will have a designated assistant product manager. Chappell said those are the first three initiatives and more will follow.

Sergio Alvarez, deputy project director for enterprise services, noted that PEO EIS intends to unveil a platform, called Digital Market, designed to help the Army and the Department of Defense facilitate the procurement of commercial off-the-shelf IT products and services.

“What we’re really trying to do is make that seamless,” Alvarez said during the event.

“Part of our challenge and what we’re working through right now is exactly that — build a digital marketplace that’s literally a marketplace where you can come in, place your orders, get in, get out and then be able to track that towards processes of when you’re going to receive it,” he added.