Allen Hill Says IT Modernization, Zero Trust Among His Focus Areas at FCC

Allen Hill, the Federal Communications Commission’s chief information officer, said he has focused on information technology modernization, zero trust architecture, full stack observability and operational efficiency in the past two years to modernize mission areas and improve customer service delivery, Federal News Network reported Friday.

“How do we bring in the technologies and optimize them? For example, we have moved out three-fourths of our servers of the data center. We had about 1,200 when I came here and now we are in a multi cloud environment. We’re going to finish the rest by end of year,” Hill said at a recent webinar.

The CIO discussed how performing a gap analysis and taking a portfolio product approach have enabled his office to evaluate its capabilities and determine its next steps.

Hill said the commission has nine active sponsorships under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and is using a software-defined network to back its future state.

The former General Services Administration official also discussed FCC’s application rationalization efforts as part of its technology modernization initiative.

“It’s called reengineering, but we want to minimize how we take old technology and put it in some type of container that’s keeping the old technology. We want the technology to be able to be used in native state in the cloud,” Hill said. “We want to get to the modern and operational efficiency aspects of the technologies and take the old technologies and collapse them.”