Air Force Releases Special Mission Display Processor for C-130Js

The 580th Software Engineering Squadron within the Air Force Sustainment Center has released a new software platform for the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The software platform, dubbed the Special Mission Display Processor, or SMDP, works to provide C-130Js with the ability to communicate with ships and ground troops using a tactical radio network, the Air Force Materiel Command said Wednesday.

The SMDP a features large color display, moving digital maps and integration with multi-mode color radar. The platform also works with night vision devices.

Jacob Lunce, a technical specialist with the 580th SWES, said the new capability, which has been in development since 2019, contributes to the aircraft’s situational awareness, safety and communication.

“This software provides an important increase to the government’s ability to produce software changes for the C-130 enterprise and assist our industry partner, Lockheed Martin, that are proprietors of the software,” the technical specialist commented, adding, “We are excited about the initial operational capability of the SMDP.”

“This effort is monumental by proving it’s possible for the 580th and Lockheed to work together to benefit the warfighter and increase capacity of the workload for this new platform,” Lunce went on to say.