Air Force Looking for Sources of Intelligence Production Advisory, Assistance Services

The U.S. Air Force is seeking potential sources of advisory and assistance services to support the National Air and Space Intelligence Center’s activities involving research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production.

The Air Force intends to award a $480 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a one-year base and four one-year optional ordering periods, according to a notice posted on SAM.gov on Thursday.

A draft performance work statement indicated that the potential contract would also support technical intelligence collection, analysis, planning, processing, dissemination and archiving for NASIC, the Air Force, the Department of Defense and national-level intelligence efforts.

Other responsibilities include deploying program management and systems acquisition experts who will provide assistance, advice or training for all phases of intelligence R&D, systems, acquisition and production program execution.

The contract requirements align with NASIC’s mission to discover and characterize air, space, missile, forces, and cyber threats to enable multi-domain operations, drive weapon system acquisition and inform national defense policy.

Responses to the notice are due Aug. 15.