Air Force Conducts QUICKSINK Demo to Enhance Naval Warfare Capabilities

The U.S. Air Force recently conducted a demonstration to determine the capability of low-cost, air-delivered methods in neutralizing surface vessels.

The Air Force said Thursday a QUICKSINK demonstration took place in the Gulf of Mexico near Elgin Air Force. The test was done with the goal of strengthening the nation’s defense against maritime threats. In particular, the QUICKSINK program aims to develop the capability to quickly neutralize such threats despite the vastness of the oceans.

QUICKSINK is part of the Maritime Weapon Program spearheaded by the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Navy. This program covers the development of enhanced weapons that can be launched from an aircraft to neutralize enemy vessels.

Another QUICKSINK demo was performed in July as part of the second RIMPAC SINKEX. In the demo, a low-cost air-delivered method was tested with the help of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber .

Col. Matthew Caspers , director of AFRL, Munitions Directorate, stressed the strategic importance of QUICKSINK. “The development of this technology helps deliver technological superiority to ensure the United States can defend our interests, maintain freedom of action, and seize the initiative over large maritime areas.”

“QUICKSINK is an answer to an urgent need to neutralize maritime threats to freedom around the world. This program is unique in that it can provide capabilities to modify existing and future Department of Defense weapons systems, giving combatant commanders and our national leaders new ways to defend against maritime threats,” added Caspers.

