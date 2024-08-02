AFWERX, MTSI Evaluate Electric Aircrafts for Possible Military Use

AFWERX, the Department of the Air Force’s innovation arm, and defense contractor MTSI have been conducting a series of test flights to evaluate electric-powered aircrafts.

The Air Force said Wednesday the collaboration is intended to assess the performance of BlackFly, an electric vertical take-off and landing—or eVTOL—aircraft from Pivotal, along with other electric aircrafts.

The project started mid-June and is expected to conclude in mid-September. The daily test flights are being conducted at Springfield-Beckley Airport with preparations done at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence.

According to Josh Lane, AFWERX flight test engineer, the BlackFly is being evaluated for its flying capabilities and infrastructure. In line with AFWERX’s Agility Prime program, the project is exploring the possibilities of using these aircrafts for military operations while other stakeholders are looking at their potential for commercial use.

They are also trying to determine if the single-seat eVTOL can be converted into an unmanned aircraft. Joshua Bohun, the remote pilot in command, noted that the BlackFly’s advanced control systems made it easy to maneuver the aircraft.

The project is also evaluating the performance of DANNAR’s battery energy storage system and the portable chargers, particularly the remote-controlled Mobile Power Station, as the main electric charging system for the eVTOL aircrafts.

“The DANNAR system is designed to provide modularity and flexibility,” Lane said. “We use it for various power aspects, including ground control computers and aircraft recharging.”

Aside from the BlackFly, other eVTOL aircrafts being evaluated include the BETA ALIA, Pyka Pelican Cargo and Pipistrel Velis Electro.

Take part in the upcoming GovCon International Summit and get a chance to dissect the minds of government and industry experts. Register here.