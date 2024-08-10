10 Startups Chosen to Provide PACAF With Novel Tech

The National Security Innovation Network has named 10 ventures to the 2024 Propel Hawaii accelerator.

The NSIN said Tuesday the selected early-stage companies will provide new capabilities for the U.S. Air Force and its Indo-Pacific partners through their novel technologies. These new innovations are intended to bolster the readiness, innovation and agility of the forces.

The cohort of 10 ventures are as follows:

Black Cape – high-performance computer infrastructure for data management, mission planning, and secure information sharing

Bucephalus – predictive artificial intelligence planning platform that unites different data sources and optimizes supply chains in real-time

Confidencial.io – data-blind platform automatically protects PACAF’s sensitive, unstructured content within documents and associated workflows

Disruptive Electronic Warfare Machines – provides concealment using man-portable radar target system that emulates modern surface threat radio frequency signatures

Lovelace AI – enables proactive decision-making and enhanced operational effectiveness with tailored models to automate near-real-time data analysis

Pvilion – solar powered integrated structures that enable intelligent data monitoring and reduce fuel consumption

Tagup – machine learning logistics platforms optimize PACAF’s supply and distribution of materiel

Tern AI – independently-derived positioning system that enables mission-critical operations in contested environments

Zephr.xyz – enhances reliability and accuracy of PACAF’s global navigation satellite system with self-correcting network receivers

ZeroMark – AI-driven technology for counter unmanned aerial systems

All cohorts will ideally bring different offerings that cover areas crucial for the next-generation warfighter, particularly in collaborative planning and execution, agile combat employment—or ACE—and camouflage, concealment and deception, or CC&D.

The chosen ventures will collaborate with the Pacific Air Force Science and Technology and the 613th Air Operations Center, Hawaii Technology Development Corporation and the University of Hawaii Office of Innovation and Commercialization to design national security applications from their innovations.

A total of 62 alumni companies of the NSIN Propel have secured $418 million worth of private capital and $130 million in government funding. The 10 ventures from this year will join this exclusive group upon completion of the program.

“The challenges facing the Indo-Pacific are complex and pressing, but the technologies these companies are working on have potential to provide real deterrent value and improve operational efficiency,” said NSIN Venture Portfolio Director Abigail Desjardins.

