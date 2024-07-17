White House Unveils Government, Civil Society Commitments to Advance Public Interest Technology

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has announced efforts to establish an inclusive technology landscape and highlighted several government, civil society and academic initiatives to build up the public interest technology ecosystem.

The White House said Tuesday the National Science Foundation will allocate approximately $48 million in funding to promote research and learning opportunities, including $32 million to expand the Experiential Learning in Emerging and Novel Technologies program, or ExLENT.

The Department of Defense will introduce the Trusted Advisors Pilot program to establish a pool of artificial intelligence and science, technology, engineering and math experts to support the implementation of the AI executive order and other priorities of the current administration.

The Ford Foundation and Siegel Family Endowment will each invest $20 million in efforts to improve the public interest tech ecosystem.

The White House also announced initiatives and commitments from several institutions, including the Kapor Foundation, the Aspen Institute, Digital Public and the NobleReach Foundation, Georgetown University, Spelman College, the University of Michigan and New York University.