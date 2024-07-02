USSF Kicks Off Commit Phase of Space Force Generation Model; Gen. Chance Saltzman Quoted

The U.S. Space Force has started the commit phase of a readiness model designed to deliver optimized, tailored mission readiness to service-assigned and combatant command missions to help meet the demands of great power competition.

The service branch said Monday implementation of the Space Force Generation model kicked off in October 2022.

Under the SPAFORGEN model, combat squadrons and combat detachments rotate through three phases: prepare, ready and commit.

“Day-to-day space operations, while critical, do not routinely offer Guardians the opportunity to practice for the challenges they will face in a combat environment,” said Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations for the Space Force.

“Rotating force elements through Prepare, Ready, and Commit phases creates the opportunity to deliberately build the high-end readiness we need,” added Saltzman, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

The start of the first synchronized commit cycle came after the service branch completed the prepare and ready phases.

Under the commit phase, Guardians in force elements are fully validated, resourced and ready to perform combat operations, supporting combatant commanders in conducting operational missions.