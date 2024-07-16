Ultra Electronics Awarded Marine Corps Contract for Common Aviation C2 System Air Defense System Integrator

Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems will sustain and modernize the Common Aviation Command and Control System virtual air defense system integrator under a $39 million U.S. Marine Corps contract.

The Department of Defense said Monday the firm-fixed price and cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year ordering period that will begin on July 30, 2024.

Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems will conduct contract work in Austin, Texas — where it is headquartered — until July 29, 2029.

The Marine Corps will use its fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, and research, development, test and evaluation funds to finance the first delivery order under the IDIQ.

Ultra’s air defense systems integrator, or ADSI, is a real-time, tactical command and control system designed to provide tactical data link forwarding software paired with a number of tactical data link, radar and electronic intelligence interfaces. It is used on aircraft carriers, command ships and other applications to support critical missions.