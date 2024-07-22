TMF to Invest in Federal Programs for Nuclear Safety, Responsible AI Use

The Technology Modernization Fund has allocated funding of $13.8 million to the Department of Energy and the Department of Commerce to further strengthen U.S. national security and promote tech innovation.

TMF said $3.8 million will fund the DOE’s efforts to upgrade its Radiological Response Data Portal system, a critical component of the agency’s Nuclear Emergency Support Team operations.

The program, implemented by the General Services Administration, will also provide $10 million to support the Commerce Department’s AI Safety Institute, or AISI.

Specifically, the funding will enable AISI to create a centralized resource for technology testing and evaluation to facilitate the safe implementation of AI capabilities in government operations.

According to TMF Board Chair Clare Martorana, a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, the strategic investments will support efforts by federal agencies to advance nuclear safety and foster responsible AI innovations in the United States.

“As a TMF Board, we’re focused on providing agencies with agile and responsive funding to accelerate legacy technology modernization that underpins mission-critical services,” Martorana stressed.