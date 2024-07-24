Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein Discusses ‘Powerful Role’ of AI in Future of National Security

U.S. Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein said at a forum in June that artificial intelligence and machine learning “will play a powerful role in the coming years” in national security.

Guetlein made the prediction during a two-day event that took place in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, according to a news article posted Monday on the Space Systems Command website. The event sought to tackle how AI and ML will advance an emerging discipline called cognitive space operations.

The vice chief of space operations said that one of the key advantages offered by AI and ML is speed, making it possible to anticipate and respond to emerging threats and gain insights “that are crucial for decision-making in dynamic and high-stakes scenarios.”

An important contributor to the adoption of AI and ML is industry. Guetlein said industry must “lead the way and provide us with capability and with cutting-edge innovation.” He went on to describe industry as “our Nation’s competitive advantage.”

On the part of the military, the Space Force official said training and education are key in order for personnel to not only know how to use AI tools but also understand the implications of their use.