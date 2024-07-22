SEC Establishes Council to Facilitate Interagency Collaboration for Combating Financial Sector Threats

The Division of Enforcement within the Securities and Exchange Commission has launched the Interagency Securities Council, gathering representatives from over 100 federal, state and local regulatory and law enforcement agencies.

The purpose of the council is to bolster cohesion among participating organizations, coordinate enforcement efforts to protect investors against financial fraud and provide guidance to people who typically do not operate within the financial sector, the SEC said Friday.

The council will hold quarterly meetings, where participants will engage in discussions about prevalent issues, including ongoing investigations, trends, emerging threats and mitigation strategies.

Adam Anicich and Manuel Vazquez will lead the SEC’s efforts on the council. It is being chaired by Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

“The Interagency Securities Council will help front line investigators stay abreast of emerging threats and fact patterns to protect their communities from securities fraud, while supporting the efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement partners across the country,” Grewal said.