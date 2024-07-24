RTX Subsidiary & Avio Partner to Develop Solid Rocket Motors

RTX ’s Raytheon business and Italian space propulsion company Avio have closed a deal to advance the development of critical solid rocket motors to a production-ready state for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base.

Bob Butz, vice president, operations and supply chain at Raytheon, said in a statement Tuesday the partnership aims to mature potential rocket motor services to meet the growing long-term demand from both domestic and international customers.

As part of the effort, Avio will leverage the expertise of its manufacturing and engineering teams in Italy to support the development of its U.S. division, facilitating the domestic production of solid rocket motors.