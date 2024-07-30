Raytheon Tapped to Mentor Anacapa Micro Products & Nara Logics Under DOD Initiative

Raytheon has agreed to mentor technology businesses Anacapa Micro Products, a secure supply chain solution provider, and cloud-based synaptic intelligence platform developer Nara Logics.

The RTX business said Monday that it will collaborate with Anacapa and Nara Logics to develop operational artificial intelligence to support Department of Defense platforms and missions.

The partnership is part of the DOD Mentor-Protege Program, which matches small businesses with larger defense companies to expand their capacities and work on major government programs. Raytheon has been participating in the oldest continuously operating federal mentor-protege program since 1991.

According to Colin Whelan, president of advanced technology at Raytheon, the Mentor-Protege Program plays a critical role in the company’s overall supplier diversity small business strategy.

As a mentor, Raytheon will assist Anacapa and Nara Logics in areas of developing operational AI, software architecture, systems integration, digital security and authority-to-operate requirements.

“Through this partnership, we’ll leverage commercial innovations that can make meaningful contributions to our defense capabilities and ultimately, the success of our servicemen and women,” said Whelan.

The collaboration is sponsored by Naval Air Systems Command and the Office of Naval Research.

In May, Raytheon also entered into a strategic partnership with test and measurement equipment supplier TEVET under the Mentor-Protege Program.