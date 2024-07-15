PEO C3T Deputy Chief Kevin Cheney Receives 1st Star From US Army

The U.S. Army has promoted Col. Kevin Cheney, the deputy commander of Program Executive Office Command Control Communications-Tactical, to brigadier general during a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

The promotion highlights Chaney’s previous service to the aviation and acquisition communities, PEO C3T said in a LinkedIn post.

According to Maj. Gen. Robert Barrie, the service’s program executive officer for aviation and host of the ceremony, the new appointee will execute the PEO C3T mission “to the greatest of his ability.”

Chaney received a commission in 1995 from the U.S. Military Academy, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

He started in the Army as a maintenance platoon leader in South Korea and gradually moved up until becoming the acquisition military assistant to the Army’s acting secretary in 2016.

Prior to his current post as PEO C3T deputy, Chaney was selected as the project manager for aircraft survivability equipment and future attack and reconnaissance aircraft.

In his acceptance speech, the new general stressed he is “honored, humbled and thankful” to provide soldiers and warfighters the capability to do their jobs.