Pentagon’s DPC Changes Name to Defense Pricing, Contracting & Acquisition Policy

The Department of Defense’s Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment has issued a memorandum announcing that the Defense Pricing and Contracting organization has been renamed as Defense Pricing, Contracting and Acquisition Policy , or DPCAP.

Released on Tuesday, the memo said DPCAP will add a fifth directorate – Acquisition Policy and Innovation – to the established four directorates: Contract Policy, Contracting e-Business, Defense Acquisition Regulations System and Price, Cost and Finance.

“This new name reflects an expanded organizational portfolio to include both acquisition and contracting responsibilities, and synergies to be realized across these functions,” the memo says.

API will oversee acquisition data analytics, the adaptive acquisition framework acquisition policies, the IP Cadre, the Acquisition Innovation Research Center and the Defense Civilian Training Corps.

DPCAP is in charge of matters related to pricing and contracting policy across the DOD as well as implementing executive order and statute, keeping the Federal Acquisition Regulation and Defense FAR Supplement up-to-date and releasing guidance and memoranda. It also helps facilitate operations through standards and business systems.