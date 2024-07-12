NSF Starts Building Leadership-Class Computing Facility at University of Texas

The National Science Foundation has started building the Leadership-Class Computing Facility at the University of Texas in Austin.

Set to operate under UT Austin’s Texas Advanced Computing Center, LCCF will serve as a computational facility to support scientific and engineering breakthroughs, the NSF said.

The project will also provide education and public outreach plans to advance the skills of future science and engineering workforce, the foundation added.

According to NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan, LCCF will support transformative research across science and engineering areas.

“This facility will provide the computational resources necessary to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time, enabling researchers to push the boundaries of what is possible,” he explained.

LCCF, which is scheduled to commence operations in 2026, will deploy Horizon, a supercomputer equipped with accelerators to support advanced artificial intelligence research and simulation-based inquiries.

To complement Horizon, the facility will also provide large-scale data storage systems and interactive computing capabilities.

In addition, the project will offer software and services that scientists and engineers can use for several applications.

According to the NSF, LCCF will work with four distributed science centers across the United States to leverage the expertise within the country’s cyberinfrastructure ecosystem and ensure that U.S. researchers can access the facility’s resources and services.