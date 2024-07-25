New Report Shows Increasing Investments by Federal Government Entities in Artificial Intelligence R&D

Federal entity investments in artificial intelligence research and development have seen an upward trend over the past few fiscal years, with $3.1 billion being requested for such efforts in FY 2024, according to a recent report co-authored by the Artificial Intelligence R&D Interagency Working Group and the National Science and Technology Council.

The report, titled “2020–2024 Progress Report: Advancing Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence R&D,” was posted Monday on the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development Program website. The purpose of the report is to summarize federal AI R&D activities from 2020 through 2024 and provide examples of such carried out by various agencies across the nine strategic priorities articulated within the National AI R&D Strategic Plan: 2023 Update.

Of the $3.1 billion being requested for investment in AI research, $1.9 billion will be used for “Core AI,” which the report describes as “[investments] with a primary emphasis on AI R&D,” while $1.2 billion will be used for “AI Crosscut,” which the report describes as “[investments] with primary emphases in areas other than AI.”

The report goes on to say that such investments will be used to advance strategic AI priorities through the promotion of collaboration between industry, the government, researchers and international partners.

The report also notes the importance of making investments in education, training and talent development in order to build up a workforce that is skilled in AI.