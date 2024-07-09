New MITRE Document Proposes AI Regulatory Framework for Next US Administration

MITRE has released a document that seeks to provide the administration that will be elected this November with guidance on the establishment of a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence security and safety.

MITRE said Wednesday that the development of the guidance — entitled Assuring AI Security and Safety through AI Regulation — was prompted by the regulatory challenges posed by rapid advances in AI as well as the technology’s various potential applications.

The guidance offers multiple regulatory recommendations, including enhancing communications between policymakers and agencies tasked with implementing AI strategies; developing guidelines that would make AI governance across agencies sufficiently flexible to meet unique needs and contexts; and understanding how adversaries are using the same technology.

The guidance also offers a timeline and milestones for the rollout of its recommendations, stretching from the administration’s first 100 days, through its first year and beyond.

“With each new presidential term comes the opportunity to reassess and enhance our approach to rapidly advancing technologies,” the guidance notes, adding, “While current policy and legislative activities have begun to address the need for AI regulation, more progress is needed to ensure the proper application and use of this technology, balancing security, ethical considerations, and public trust.”