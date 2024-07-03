NASA’s Stennis Space Center Activates Autonomous Systems Payload on Sidus Space Satellite

NASA’s Stennis Space Center has launched an autonomous systems payload aboard Sidus Space’s LizzieSat-1, or LS-1, small satellite.

Carried into space on the SpaceX Transporter 10 rideshare mission , the Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications is designed to demonstrate the autonomous operations of the LS-1 spacecraft by discovering anomalies and autonomously creating plans to handle these issues, NASA said Tuesday.

John Bailey , director of the Stennis Center, shared that ASTRA is now active and operational, which marks a milestone in the center’s first-ever in-space mission.

The NASA Stennis Autonomous Systems Laboratory team has established a telemetry link to send and receive data in the ASTRA payload operation command center and confirmed that the payload has achieved its primary mission objectives.

“Achieving ASTRA’s primary mission objectives underscores our dedication and commitment to driving innovation while advancing space technology alongside NASA, our trusted partner,” said Sidus Space Founder and CEO Carol Craig .