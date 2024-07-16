NASA Administrative Retirement Cues Directorial Shifts; Bill Nelson Quoted

Kurt Vogel , who has served as the associate administrator for NASA’s space technology mission directorate since January , is retiring from the role.

Clayton Turner , NASA’s Langley Research Center director, will take over as the acting associate administrator for the STMD, while Dawn Schaible , NASA Glenn Research Center’s deputy director, follows as the acting Langley Center director, effective immediately, NASA announced Tuesday .

NASA administrator and 2024 Wash100 recipient Bill Nelson thanked Vogel for his service and welcomed Turner and Schaible into their new roles.

“Our Space Technology Mission Directorate and Langley Research Center are in good hands with Clayton and Dawn, and I look forward to continuing to work with them as we lead NASA into the future,” said Nelson.

Turner has held several positions at Langley, including associate center director, engineering director and deputy center director. He has worked at NASA for more than 30 years and has served as the director of Langley since September 2019.

Schaible served as Langley’s director of engineering before becoming Glenn’s deputy director in February 2023. In her new role, she will oversee more than 3,000 civil servants and contractor scientists who aim to enhance aviation, broaden knowledge of Earth’s atmosphere and manufacture capabilities for space exploration.