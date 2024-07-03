Micah Cheatham to Become Chief Management Officer at NSF

Micah Cheatham has been named chief management officer of the National Science Foundation.

In his new position, Cheatham, who was formerly chief of management and administration at the National Archives and Records Administration, will serve as principal advisor to the NSF director and deputy director on agency operations, business activities, financial management and strategic initiatives, the organization said Tuesday.

“Micah brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to NSF,” said Sethuraman Panchanathan , director of the NSF. “We are confident that his strategic insights and management acumen will play a crucial role in advancing NSF’s goals and achieving sustained success.”

While serving in his previous role, Cheatham spearheaded the creation of an agency-wide modernization plan and advised the agency head on the full scope of management and administrative functions.

Earlier, he was chief financial officer at NARA and director of budget at the General Services Administration. He has also held financial management positions at the Internal Revenue Service.

Cheatham will begin his new duties on July 15.