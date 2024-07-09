Marines Participate in Maintenance Demo for ARV Prototypes From Textron, GDLS

Advanced reconnaissance vehicle vendor Field Service Representatives has demonstrated field-level maintenance for ARV prototypes built by Textron and General Dynamics Land Systems.

Marines from the Light Armored Reconnaissance community and logisticians and engineers from other government organizations observed the demo event held at the Detroit Arsenal and gained first-hand experience performing preventive maintenance checks and services, field-level repair parts replacement and diagnostic testing, the U.S. Marine Corps said Monday.

The demonstration followed the awarding of contracts to Textron and GDLS in May to produce and deliver 30 mm autocannon ARV prototypes by September, Inside Defense reported.

The vehicles are expected to provide the Marines with command, control, communications and computer and uncrewed aerial systems capabilities, along with mobile protected firepower.

According to Andrew Przybylak, logistics branch chief for the ARV within the Program Manager Light Armored Vehicles team, the demonstration enabled participants to spot potential maintenance challenges and propose design changes to improve vehicle maintainability.

“ARV is a critical component of the Marine Corps’ transformation of their LAR Battalions into the objective Mobile Reconnaissance Battalions and will act as the hub for the fusion of data to form the overall battlefield picture,” said Steve Myers, program manager of Light Armored Vehicles.