Manuel Gauto: Navy’s Black Pearl Software Factory Eyes Impact Level 6 Accreditation

Manuel Gauto, chief engineer for the Department of the Navy’s Black Pearl software factory program, said the program is looking to secure accreditation for Impact Level 6 in order for it to work with secret-level classified workloads, Federal News Network reported Friday.

“So the folks who aren’t able to operate on unclassified [networks] also have an option,” he told FNN.

As the Black Pearl program works to secure authority-to-operate packages, it has developed partnerships with authorizing officials across the Navy.

“We have a cyber team on Black Pearl. We’ve built relationships with the authorizing official team. They now work together to figure out how to get to ‘yes.’ It’s much less adversarial,” Gauto said.

The chief engineer noted that Black Pearl has created guidance for organizations within the military branch to facilitate communications with authorizing officials about the cloud, software containers, Kubernetes and other edge technologies.

Gauto also noted that the program is working on Shipyard, a new offering that will serve as the Navy’s software factory for delivering to the cloud.

“It will be the policies and procedures, it will be the rules for the code scanners, it will be a little dashboard or something that’s like, ‘you are good to go or you are not good to go because XYZ,’” he said of Shipyard.

