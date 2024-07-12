LogicMonitor’s Justin Fessler Shares Thoughts on US Government Tech Transformation

Justin Fessler currently serves as vice president of public sector at LogicMonitor , a role in which he guides the company’s efforts to provide its artificial intelligence tool to government agencies. Prior to joining LogicMonitor, he held leadership roles at Salesforce.

Fessler recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his background and weighed in on the technological changes he has seen throughout his career journey.

In this excerpt from the interview, Fessler considers the ways the public sector has transformed to embrace modern technologies:

“What I know for sure is that the government is ever-evolving with its technological requirements and policy adjustments to keep up with industry and new technologies. I’ve been at the forefront of many of these technological transformations – especially when it comes to AI and natural language processing within the constantly evolving market of large language models – and have watched how the federal market has changed to adopt these technologies. While many believe that the government is ‘five to 10 years behind industry,’ there have been a lot of forward-thinking government leaders who have emerged to make changes to acquisition and technology adoption policies to allow the government to leverage these new, innovative technologies early on.”

