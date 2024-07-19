Jen Shreckhise Named VP of Federal Civilian Technology Sales at IBM

IBM has appointed Jen Shreckhise as vice president of U.S. federal civilian technology sales.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the position , Shreckhise said she is “thankful to continue working closely with Federal customers and the best sales force at IBM to support and enhance our country’s most mission-critical programs.”

Shreckhise served in two director positions at IBM — U.S. federal director of data, AI and automation software and director of sales for U.S. federal civilian agencies such as the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Foreign Affairs and Treasury — before being selected to support IBM’s product distribution as vice president of federal civilian technology sales.

She also worked as IBM’s client unit executive for the Department of Homeland Security, spearheading sales, strategy and support for the company’s systems.

Shreckhise began her career as an intern for Touchstone Consulting Group, an employee benefits consulting firm.