ICF Secures $84M Disaster Management Contract From Puerto Rico

ICF received an $84 million contract from the government of Puerto Rico for grant management support.

The global consulting and technology services company said Monday Puerto Rico’s Public Private Partnership Authority granted a contract aimed at strengthening the country’s long-term disaster management, recovery and mitigation efforts.

Under the agreement, ICF will provide grant management support to the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, or COR3. The recompete contract spans three years, including a one-year base and two one-year option periods.

The company’s disaster management experts, most of whom are situated in the country, will assist in the fast and proper dispersing of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

ICF will utilize disasTRAX, their proprietary cloud-based grants management platform, to centralize and speed up the process of grants management and reporting.

The company previously worked with Puerto Rico’s COR3 after disasters like hurricanes Maria, Irma and Fiona hit the North American country. Through their collaboration, more than $9 billion in funds have been allocated since 2018 for the recovery of those affected by disasters.

Anne Choate, ICF executive VP for energy, environment and infrastructure, emphasized COR3’s vision for a stronger, more prosperous Puerto Rico by empowering the community and ensuring that funds are properly distributed.

“COR3 is leading a disaster recovery effort which is unprecedented in scale, scope and complexity,” said Choate.