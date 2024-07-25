Honeywell Receives Contract to Develop Prototype Counter-sUAS Capability for Air Force Global Strike Command

The Cyber Innovation Center has entered into a contract with Honeywell for the production of a minimum viable counter small unmanned aerial systems prototype that will work to protect the mobile assets of the Air Force Global Strike Command.

Strikewerx said Tuesday that Honeywell’s capability was selected out of the top 22 proposals under the Mobile C-sUAS Swarming Defeat Challenge.

Overseen by Strikewerx, the challenge saw a total of 60 submissions, which, over the course of 2023, were whittled down to the top 22. Capability showcases took place in December, resulting in the selection of the best idea to address the counter-drone requirement.

Commenting on the challenge, AFGSC Chief Scientist Donna Senft said, “The results of this project will positively impact U.S. integrated deterrence by strengthening safety, security, and effectiveness.”

For his part, CIC President Kevin Nolten said the challenge “uncovered a lot of great solutions, but the Honeywell proposal was the best integration of detection, cyber defeat, and kinetic defeat technology in a single package.”