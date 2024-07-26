HHS to Streamline Cyber, Data, AI Policy Functions Through Reorganization

The Department of Health and Human Services will rename the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology as the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, or ASTP/ONC, as part of a reorganization aimed at streamlining technology, data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity strategy and policy functions.

DHS said Thursday National Coordinator Micky Tripathi will assume the role of ASTP/ONC and acting chief AI officer.

Under the reorganization, oversight of AI, data and technology strategy and policy will transfer from the Assistant Secretary for Administration — a.k.a. ASA — to ASTP/ONC and the public-private initiative between the federal government and health sector on cybersecurity will move from ASA to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

ASTP/ONC will also form the Office of the Chief Technology Officer and reinstitute the role of CTO, which will oversee the offices of the Chief AI Officer and Chief Data Officer and the Office of Digital Services.

“For decades, HHS has worked across the organization to ensure appropriate and safe use of technology, data, and AI to advance the health and well-being of the American people. This reorganization builds on that success and prepares the Department for the challenges that lie ahead,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

ASTP/ONC has begun its search for permanent CTO, chief AI officer and chief data officer.