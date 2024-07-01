HHS Appoints Jennifer Freese as Deputy Director for OCIO Operations

Jennifer Freese has become deputy director of the Office of the Chief Information Officer operations within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Freese, who previously served as CIO of the National Institutes of Health, assumed her new position on June 30, according to a recent post on LinkedIn.

Prior to the NIH, Freese was a CIO for the Department of the Army, a customer relations manager at the Department of Homeland Security and a program manager at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

She holds several degrees, including a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, a master’s degree in health administration informatics and health informatics from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a doctorate degree in healthcare administration and management from Franklin University.