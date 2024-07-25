Harry Wingo Named Deputy National Cyber Director

The White House Office of the National Cyber Director has appointed Harry Wingo, a more than two-decade government and corporate leader, as deputy national cyber director.

ONCD announced Wingo’s appointment in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

Wingo “is an accomplished leader with a unique set of expertise and experiences in the public and private sectors,” National Cyber Director Harry Coker said in a statement.

“His lifetime of leadership will greatly contribute to our team’s mission to advance our Nation’s security, economic prosperity, and technological innovation through cybersecurity policy leadership,” Coker added.

Wingo, a Yale Law School graduate, currently serves as a faculty member at National Defense University’s College of Information and Cyberspace, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The former U.S. Navy SEAL officer held the roles of president and CEO of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior policy counsel at Google.

He also served as special counsel to the general counsel of the Federal Communications Commission and as an associate at law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.