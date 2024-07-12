GAO Calls On Agile DOD Software Developers to Comply With Required Metrics & Management Tools

The Government Accountability Office has found that multiple Department of Defense IT business programs actively developing software via Agile and iterative approaches have failed to use metrics and management tools in line with the GAO Agile Assessment Guide and mandated by the DOD.

GAO said in a report issued Thursday that it had assessed 10 Defense Department programs involved in software development and found four to be non-compliant, resulting in the risk that the DOD does not possess sound information concerning its Agile software development efforts.

To correct the issue, GAO recommended that the DOD chief information officer and the undersecretary of Defense for acquisition and sustainment work to ensure that requisite tools and metrics are used by relevant IT business programs.

The assessment was carried out in compliance with provisions within the fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which call for an annual GAO audit of DOD IT programs through March 2026. A total of 21 programs were audited for the report.