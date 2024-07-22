Francisco Salguero Assumes Air Force A1 CIO Post

Francisco Salguero, former digital transformation executive at Salesforce‘s global public sector business, was named chief information officer for Air Force A1 within a Department of the Air Force office, ExecutiveGov has learned.

At the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, he will help ensure the delivery of services to Air Force and Space Force military and civilian personnel by guiding the development of plans and design of human resources systems.

Salguero was also appointed deputy director of plans and integration at Air Force A1, responsible for overseeing talent management-related information technology infrastructure and strengthening the organization’s cybersecurity posture.

He brings to the Air Force over 25 years of information technology experience, having previously worked at the Federal Communications Commission as CIO and at the U.S. Department of Agriculture as deputy CIO.

Salguero’s career also includes time working at SAIC, El Paso Energy and NETtel.

Register here for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Air Defense Summit on Tuesday, July 23. Join the in-person event to hear important updates on cutting-edge technology adoption, modernization initiatives and more from Air Force leaders.