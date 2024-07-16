Former UK Space Command Chief Appointed as Space Force Assistant Chief of Space Operations

The U.S. Space Force has named Air Marshal Paul Godfrey as assistant chief of space operations for future concepts and partnerships.

Godfrey assumed the role on June 17 after spending three years as the inaugural commander of the U.K. Royal Air Force’s Space Command, the Space Force said Friday.

In his new role, he will advise Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, in establishing international partnerships to achieve space superiority and resilience.

“Partnerships allow us to build trust, share information and truly integrate operations to maximize resilience and defend against aggressive behavior,” said Godfrey.

According to Saltzman, Godfrey’s appointment will promote closer cooperation with the United Kingdom, noting that international allies are critical force multipliers that boost Space Force’s resilience and competitive advantage.

Before becoming the U.K. Space Command commander, Godfrey served in the Middle East within the U.S. Air Force’s Combined Air and Space Operations Center.

He was also the head of Carrier Enabled Power Projection for the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence and the station commander of RAF Lossiemouth.