FCC Chair Seeks to Better Protect US Public Warning Systems From Cyberthreats

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed new standards to safeguard the United States’ public alert and warning systems against evolving cybersecurity threats.

In a draft document submitted to the commission, Rosenworcel urged agencies to adopt new rules for the Emergency Alert System, which warns the public through radio and television, and Wireless Emergency Alerts, which provides warnings through consumers’ wireless phones.

If accepted, the rules would require communications providers that employ the systems to develop, modify and implement cyber risk management plans and submit reports of equipment vulnerabilities within 24 hours of discovery. This reporting requirement would enable the commission to swiftly identify and address technical issues.

The proposed rules would also direct Emergency Alert System participants to prepare contingency plans for broadcasting warnings to the public.

The FCC finalized the draft rules, which aim to minimize risks associated with communications networks, after consulting with stakeholders in 2022 and 2023.

According to the commission, the rules would be published upon their adoption.