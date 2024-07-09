DSCA Names Shelby Reissman Its Chief Data Officer

Shelby Reissman, a data governance specialist and software technician, has joined the Defense Security Cooperation Agency as chief data officer.

Reissman announced his appointment at DSCA in a LinkedIn post.

According to his profile on the professional networking site, he brings to the position over 15 years of experience architecting, managing and deploying enterprise security platforms for private and military network architectures.

Prior to DSCA, Reissman was a principal software engineer at Advanced Technology Leaders.

His industry career included time holding software engineering and cyber leadership roles at Ad hoc Research and Pluribus International.

Before joining the private sector, he was a cyber technical surveillance countermeasures technician at the Department of Energy.

Reissman also served in the U.S. Army as a counterintelligence agent.