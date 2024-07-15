DOD Soliciting Proposals for AI Resource Portal Development & Promotion Strategy

The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has issued an open call for proposals for the development and implementation of an artificial intelligence assurance portal and an accompanying branding and digital marketing strategy for the portal’s promotion.

The portal will serve as a central platform and resource for various types of information concerning the Department of Defense’s AI systems, including their performance, security and ethical implications, according to the open call posted Friday on Tradewinds AI.

The portal is expected to address not only the issue of a lack of a central AI resource platform but also difficulties accessing and sharing AI-related resources across DOD entities and projects as well as the limited opportunities for collaboration among AI assurance professionals within the DOD.

The purpose of the branding and marketing strategy is to promote the importance and use of the portal.

The open call will feature a multiple-round, competitive process to assess submissions. During the first round, proposals will be evaluated by the CDAO and subject matter experts. Participants with the most promising proposals will be given an opportunity to pitch their ideas during the second round.

Project awards, if any, will be issued in the third round. The awards will take the form of other transaction agreements.

Interested parties have until July 27 to submit proposals.