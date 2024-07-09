DHS Selects 6 Startups to Develop Digital Wallet Tech for Enhanced User Privacy

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has selected six startups to develop technologies capable of ensuring user privacy through digital credentials.

The awardees—namely, Credence ID, Hushmesh, Netis, Procivis, SpruceID and Ubiqu—will identify, develop and implement digital wallet technologies to enhance the privacy and security of U.S. residents, DHS said Monday.

Each of them will receive nearly $200,000 in funding to deliver innovative tech that could potentially provide immediate impact to DHS. Their selection is part of the first phase of DHS S&T’s Silicon Valley Innovation program, according to the department.

Anil John, technical director of S&T’s SVI program, said the selected startups will use globally recognized standards to develop capabilities that can store credentials securely and safeguard the privacy of individuals.

DHS awarded the contracts through its Privacy Preserving Digital Credential Wallets & Verifiers solicitation, which underscores the department’s resolve to improve its services while protecting privacy and increasing ease of use.