Decision Lens Receives Investment from Diversis for Product Development

Decision Lens , a software company, has received an investment from Diversis Capital to enhance product development.

Diversis will leverage its $1 billion technology-focused private equity fund to aid Decision Lens in producing financial planning applications for government agencies , the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced Monday.

John Saaty , CEO and co-founder of Decision Lens, said, “Our success has been predicated on the notion that government agencies need better tools to prioritize their investments, plan for future years and align spending with strategic imperatives.”

“We believe the public sector is at an inflection point in its modernization efforts and this investment allows Decision Lens to accelerate product development and expansion for growth to meet this need,” Saaty added.

Kevin Ma , co-founder and managing partner of Diversis, said the company became interested in collaborating once it realized Decision Lens’ impact on government agency operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to partner with Decision Lens to further its vision of modernizing how government prioritizes, plans, and funds,” Ma stated. ”We know its software will be a critical driver of the government meeting its goals to be more data-driven.”

The award capitalizes on the momentum of Decision Lens, which has received several awards from the Army, Navy and Air Force, among other federal government organizations.