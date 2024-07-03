Commerce Department Awards $504M in Grants to 12 Tech Hubs; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has awarded implementation grants with a total value of around $504 million to 12 Tech Hubs.

With these investments, the organization aims to create jobs in innovative industries, improve U.S. economic competitiveness and national security and advance the production of critical technologies , the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

“Through the Tech Hubs program, we are maintaining our competitive edge by advancing America’s leadership in commercializing critical emerging tech sectors. And we’re leveraging the diverse talent and resources that currently exist across the country to achieve this goal,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo .

The focus areas of the various Tech Hubs include quantum information technology, smart photonic sensor systems, biomanufacturing, lithium batteries and electric vehicle materials, clean energy supply chain and semiconductor manufacturing, among others.

In October, 31 Tech Hubs in geographically diverse regions across the U.S. were selected as part of the program’s initial phase. Under Phase 2, these organizations designed and proposed projects to drive their growth in globally recognized regions that manufacture cutting-edge technologies.

The 12 new Tech Hubs that received funding include: