CISA Adds New Resources to Marine Transportation System Resilience Assessment Guide

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released a new web tool for evaluating maritime technology infrastructure resilience.

The Resilience Assessment Resource Matrix is an update to the agency’s 2023 Marine Transportation System Resilience Assessment Guide, which provides stakeholders with comprehensive threat information, analysis techniques and case studies on cybersecurity in the maritime environment, CISA said Tuesday.

According to the agency, the matrix is a collection of over 100 off-the-shelf tools, data sources, methods and other resources offered by government, industry, academia and research laboratories. It includes a capability that enables users to search for the most relevant information for conducting their assessments.

In a recent report, the U.S. Coast Guard warned that the MTS is being targeted by malicious cyber actors. The findings indicated that ransomware attacks on MTS increased by 80 percent in 2023 compared to 2022.

Shipping companies, logistics and technology service providers, liquid natural gas, and petrochemical processors and distributors were identified as major targets of these attacks.