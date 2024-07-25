CGI Federal Lands Spot on EPA Tech Services BPA

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research and Development, or ORD, has enlisted CGI Federal to continue performing digital transformation services with a ceiling of $100 million in contract value.

Under the Scientific Modeling, Application, Visualization, Computational Science, Software and Statistical Support, or SMAVCS4, blanket purchase agreement, CGI will continue to execute the modernization initiatives for the EPA, including assistance with financial management programs, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

Jay Hadley , CGI’s senior vice president, said, “CGI brings a deep understanding of ORD’s mission, leveraging our decades-long history of continuous innovation in service to EPA’s technology and modernization initiatives, which aim to deliver meaningful outcomes to EPA and its program researchers.”

The BPA will see CGI maintaining its role providing functional support for the EPA’s financial and asset management requirements. The company will also aid EPA mission operations by overseeing data collection, sharing and publication.

Mike Kearns , CGI’s vice president of consulting services, said partnering with ORD will help the EPA better understand the technological environment needed to make more informed regulatory decisions.

“It is important, now more than ever, to have an accurate understanding of environmental health. CGI’s experience supporting EPA’s technology priorities enables us to partner with ORD to align its technology future within their ecosystem. We look forward to continuously evolving the applications and data products that underpin ORD’s work,” Kearns stated.

Three other awardees have been selected to conduct duties under the SMAVCS4 BPA.