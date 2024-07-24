Bridget Bean Named CISA Executive Director

Bridget Bean, assistant director for the integrated operations division at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will take on the role of executive director at CISA in August.

The agency said Tuesday Bean will succeed Brandon Wales, who is stepping down after more than 20 years of federal service.

In a statement published Tuesday, CISA Director Jen Easterly thanked Wales for his contributions to CISA, including his role in addressing the ransomware attack on the Colonial pipeline and the challenges associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As assistant chief for integrated operations, Bean helps coordinate and execute CISA’s operational activities to facilitate accelerated responses to critical needs.

Her government career has included time as acting deputy administrator for resilience at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and deputy chief operating officer and chief human capital officer at the Small Business Administration.

“With more than three decades of federal government service, Bridget brings extraordinary leadership and experience to the role, which will involve a dedicated focus on operationalizing a fully unified and cohesive team,” stated Easterly, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.