Bipartisan Senate Bill Seeks to Enhance Cybersecurity in Healthcare Sector

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, has collaborated with Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Todd Young, R-Ind., to introduce a bill that seeks to advance cybersecurity in healthcare.

The bipartisan Healthcare Cybersecurity Act would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services to work together to improve cybersecurity and introduce resources related to cyberthreat indicators and defense measures to non-federal organizations, King’s office said Monday.

The proposed legislation would also establish a special liaison to HHS within CISA to facilitate coordination during cybersecurity incidents.

“Healthcare cyberattacks are a growing threat nationwide, and also hit home for Maine, where several major healthcare systems have been compromised in recent years due to cybercrimes,” said King, who also serves as co-chair of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

“These attacks and breaches of data can literally mean the difference between life and death for patients, significantly impact hospital operations, and — with the average hack costing millions to address — increase healthcare prices across the board. The bipartisan Healthcare Cybersecurity Act will take important steps toward protecting patients’ data and healthcare provider capabilities, and bolstering our cybersecurity infrastructure and response,” the senator added.