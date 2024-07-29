Biden-Harris Administration Publishes Implementation Roadmap for Emerging Technology National Standards Strategy

The Biden-Harris administration has laid out steps toward an industry-led development of standardization of critical and emerging technologies, or CETs, to protect and support national and economic security.

The White House said Friday that foreign adversaries see the strategic value of CETs and are working toward influencing international standards to their advantage and curtail American innovation.

The U.S. Government’s National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology implementation roadmap is based on feedback collected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology on a draft issued in June.

The document identifies short- and long-term objectives to engage with the private sector in creating an inclusive, research-backed standards system. According to the document, the Departments of Commerce and State and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will continue to work with private organizations such as the American National Standards Institute to engage with international partners on the standards.

The government will also evaluate current CET standards education grants and programs to remove barriers and encourage greater participation.

In the long term, the United States plans to offer sustained funding for CET research and development, and coordinate with the private sector and academia about standardization efforts.

“Standards are essential to commerce and to the safe, reliable, and interoperable functioning of a broad array of essential products and services,” the White House said in a press release. “Standards provide industries and innovators with a common language that facilitates trade, simplifies transactions, accelerates innovation, and enables people to work across disciplines and borders toward common goals.”

The USG NSSCET was published in 2023 establishes four guiding principles for standards development efforts.