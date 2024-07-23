Biden-Harris Administration Launches Investment Initiative to Boost Submarine, Maritime Industry Workforce in Michigan

The Biden-Harris Administration has launched the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing initiative, which aims to make strategic investments in the state of Michigan in order to establish programs that will build up and train a skilled workforce for the submarine and maritime industries.

The initiative will see cooperation between the Department of Defense, state and local governments and industrial and academic organizations from within Michigan to achieve its goals and contribute to a broader national security effort to increase submarine production within the U.S., the White House said Monday.

Over $50 million in near-term investments have already been committed for the effort, including educational outreach and engagement programs in Michigan K-12 schools, the implementation of an accelerated welding and computer numerical controlled machining training program and the establishment of an attraction and recruitment campaign focusing on Michigan’s manufacturing history.

The DOD and the U.S. Navy are also in the process of incorporating into the initiative parts of their industrial workforce development programs, projects and investments.